Image caption Images shared online show large plumes of smoke emanating from the scene

An investigation into the cause of a large fire at a branch of discount chain B&M is due to get under way.

Shoppers fled as the blaze, at the retailer's store in Clifton Moor retail park, in York, broke out on Saturday.

It created "hazardous conditions", North Yorkshire Police said, with large plumes of smoke visible for miles.

A fire investigations officer is due to attend the scene of the blaze, which is now under control, North Yorkshire Fire Brigade said.

Three fire appliances, including an aerial ladder platform and two crews, remain at the scene "damping down", a spokesman said.

"A fire investigations officer will be attending mid to late morning to carry out an investigation in collaboration with the owners of the building," he added.

'Large bangs'

He confirmed the fire had been contained within the store and there had been "no immediate concern for adjacent buildings".

The blaze had forced the closure of the A1237, between Wigginton and Clifton Moor, but police have now confirmed the main roads in the area have been re-opened.

At the height of the blaze, which broke out just before 16:30 BST when the store was still open, local residents were advised to stay indoors and close their windows.

BBC reporter Phil Bodmer, who was at the scene, described seeing "dozens of fire crews" and hearing "large bangs... coming from inside" the building.

Plumes of smoke could be seen "for miles", he added, and the "whole building" appeared to be alight.

Police said the store was evacuated, and all emergency services were in attendance.

In a tweet later, B&M Stores said: "All of our colleagues are safe and fire and emergency services responded as soon as possible"

Other businesses operating at Clifton Moor have been affected by the blaze with one, Roko Health Clubs, confirming it will not be open on Sunday.