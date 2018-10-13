Image caption Images shared online show large plumes of smoke emanating from the scene.

A large fire has broken out at a branch of discount chain B&M.

Shoppers fled as the blaze, at the retailer's store in Clifton Moor retail park, York, broke out in the building's storage yard, police said.

It has created "hazardous conditions", North Yorkshire Police said, with images shared online showing large plumes of smoke emanating from the scene.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors and close their windows.

'Whole building alight'

BBC reporter Phil Bodmer, who is at the scene, said he could see "dozens of fire crews" and hear "large bangs...coming from inside".

Plumes of smoke could be seen "for miles", he added, and the "whole building" appeared to be alight.

Police said the store was evacuated, and all emergency services were in attendance.

The A1237 has been closed between Wigginton and Clifton Moor, they added.