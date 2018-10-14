Image copyright Matt Burke Image caption Matt Burke was unable to walk or talk after falling from a ladder

A man who had to learn to walk again after suffering a serious brain injury is running his first marathon, among 11,000 long-distance runners in York.

Matt Burke, 34, from Hull, said he was taking part in what "could be my first, or last, marathon".

He was working as a scaffolder in 2012 when a ladder gave way and he hit his head on the ground, causing a bleed on the brain.

The Yorkshire Marathon route takes in York and several surrounding villages.

Mr Burke underwent a five-hour operation after the fall, which also left him unable to talk.

"It's been a long road since the accident," he said.

Mr Burke said his father had got him in the "right frame of mind" to start his rehabilitation.

Eventually, he took up running and has since completed several 10K races and a half-marathon.

He has set himself a target of four and a half hours to cover the 26 miles, but said: "As long as I get to that finishing line I'll be happy."

Image copyright Yorkshire Marathon Image caption The Yorkshire Marathon's route goes past York Minister

The marathon is in its sixth year and is run alongside a 10-mile race.

The races are part of the Jane Tomlinson Run For All events that have raised more than £10m since the charity fundraiser from Leeds died from cancer in 2007.

Alongside the charity and fun runners, a field of elite athletes will compete for a prize pot of £10,000.

The marathon starts at the University of York's Heslington campus and goes through Stockton on the Forest, Grange Wood, Upper Helmsley, Stamford Bridge, Gate Helmsley, Turkers Wood, Murton and Osbaldwick before finishing back at the university.

Road closures and restrictions will be in place on the route.