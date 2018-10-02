Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Jake Rogers told police he smoked cannabis every day

A drugged driver who killed a junior doctor in a head-on crash while overtaking at 87mph on a bend has been jailed for seven and a half years.

Jake Rogers, 22, of Thirsk, crashed into Dr Alex Boorman's motorbike on the A19 near Easington, North Yorkshire, in December 2017.

He admitted causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving and being over the limit for cannabis.

The family of Dr Boorman, who was 27, said his life was "needlessly taken".

Teesside Crown Court heard Rogers still had cannabis in his system from the night before when he crashed into Dr Boorman, who was riding to work for a nightshift in York.

The crash also badly injured two passengers in Rogers' car and happened only two months after his latest speeding offence.

Rogers also had 10 points on his licence at the time.

'Massive fireball'

One witness said Rogers' Vauxhall Viva was so close behind her car she could not see his headlights in her mirror moments before he tried to pass her.

Heather Gilmore, prosecuting, said: "She [the witness] described hearing a massive bang, she saw a massive fireball flash and black smoke and saw the motorbike flying around in the air."

Rogers' speedometer stuck at 87mph after the crash, which happened in a 60mph zone on a sweeping bend on an unlit section of road at night.

Rogers told police he smoked cannabis every night and had up to three joints the night before the crash.

He wept in the dock as Judge Simon Bourne-Arton QC sentenced him.

Dr Boorman's mother Liz Cinnamon read a statement saying his life was "so needlessly taken and wasted".

She said: "He was a bright lad, a complex character, hugely talented, scarily intelligent, fiercely loyal."

The judge said Rogers will be banned from driving for four years once he is released from prison.