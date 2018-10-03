Image caption Andrea Hansell says she has no other transport options to get to her dialysis appointments

A kidney dialysis patient has described axing her free transport to and from hospital as a "death sentence".

Andrea Hansell, 48, travels from Haxby near York and needs treatment three times a week at York Hospital.

Vale of York CCG Trust has removed Mrs Hansell's travel as she does not meet the "eligibility criteria" under government guidelines.

But, the Kidney Care charity said York was the only NHS trust in England to have "changed the rules".

Mrs Hansell said she would be unable to use public transport as her dialysis sessions begin at 07:00 and she claims she could not afford the £13 taxi fare.

"I could die if I miss one session," she said.

"Dialysis is absolutely vital, without this three times a week I would not be here. It's life-saving."

"I have no options, no other means of getting here, I don't drive, I'm single."

'Very distressing'

In a statement the CCG said it was following Department of Health guidelines and the change was made after "extensive consultation with service users".

"The new process for assessing patients' eligibility provides a consistent and fair assessment against the criteria and ensures an equitable service is offered to eligible individuals at the right time whether that be evenings, weekends or bank holidays," it said.

Fiona Loud, policy director at Kidney Care, said the charity was contacted by a number of other patients in the York area who have had their transport removed.

She added some patients had their transport restored after appealing against the decision, but the assessment process was "repeated every 12 weeks".

"Dialysis is essential, life-maintaining treatment and for patients to be worried about can they get there or can they even afford to get to their treatment is very, very distressing," she said.

Julian Sturdy, Conservative MP for York Outer, says he was baffled by the move and has called on the CCG to reverse its decision.