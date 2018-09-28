Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Ms Yasutake's body was found in the house on Bondgate in Helmsley

A woman found dead in a house has been identified as 49-year-old Rina Yasutake.

Tests are being carried out to discover how Ms Yasutake, of Bondgate, Helmsley, died.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for help from anyone who knew her and want to track her movements before she died.

A 75-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman who were arrested in connection with the death have been bailed by police.

Officers found Ms Yasutake after they were called to the house in Bondgate at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained.

Det Ch Insp Nichola Holden, said: "We realise this incident has caused concern among the local community in Helmsley and we thank everyone for their understanding while we carry out what is a very sensitive investigation into Rina's death."