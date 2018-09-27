Image caption Around 200 workers are taking industrial action at York Hospital

Some maintenance and support workers at York Hospital are staging a two-day strike.

The Unite union said 200 of its members are taking industrial action over plans by the NHS trust to transfer some staff to a subsidiary company.

Union official Chris Daly said the workers contracts were being "changed unilaterally".

The York Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said "all proper procedures have been followed".

Mr Daly said: "Our members consider that the identity of their employer is a condition of their contract of employment and do not wish that being changed unilaterally, as is proposed in this case."

In a statement the trust said: "We recognise that staff have the right to voice their concerns in this way and we are working with our staff to ensure we continue to provide safe care for our patients and staff during industrial action."