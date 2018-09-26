Image copyright Geograph / Pauline E Image caption Police said the body was discovered at a property on Bondgate in Helmsley

Three people have been arrested after a body was found in a property in North Yorkshire.

Police said they found "the remains of a person" after officers were called to Bondgate in Helmsley at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

North Yorkshire Police said the death was being treated as unexplained and the coroner had been informed.

A 75-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the death.

