Three arrests after body found in North Yorkshire
- 26 September 2018
Three people have been arrested after a body was found in a property in North Yorkshire.
Police said they found "the remains of a person" after officers were called to Bondgate in Helmsley at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
North Yorkshire Police said the death was being treated as unexplained and the coroner had been informed.
A 75-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the death.