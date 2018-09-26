York & North Yorkshire

Filey woman denies murdering 70-year-old partner

  • 26 September 2018
Dianne Williamson Image copyright Police handout
Image caption Dianne Williamson was found dead at a house on 2 September

A 65-year-old woman has denied killing her partner.

Dianne Williamson, 70, was found dead at a property in the village of Gristhorpe, near Filey in North Yorkshire, on the evening of the 2 September.

Sheila Lockridge, of Lodge Gardens, Gristhorpe, pleaded not guilty to murder during an appearance at Leeds Crown Court.

She was remanded in custody and will face a trial in February 2019.

More Yorkshire stories

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites