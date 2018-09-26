Courtney Booth missing with older man in North Yorkshire
- 26 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen for five days and is thought to be in the company of a man in his 20s.
Courtney Booth, from Doncaster, was last seen in the South Yorkshire town on Saturday afternoon.
Ms Booth was known to be in Harrogate on Saturday evening and is thought to have moved to the York area on Sunday.
She is slim with light or ginger hair, wearing jeans and trainers. Police said they were concerned for her welfare.
More news from across Yorkshire