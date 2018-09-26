Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Courtney Booth is missing with a man in his 20s

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen for five days and is thought to be in the company of a man in his 20s.

Courtney Booth, from Doncaster, was last seen in the South Yorkshire town on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Booth was known to be in Harrogate on Saturday evening and is thought to have moved to the York area on Sunday.

She is slim with light or ginger hair, wearing jeans and trainers. Police said they were concerned for her welfare.

