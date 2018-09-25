Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Angela Rider's body was found in a house in the village of Cawood

A man has admitted killing a woman found dead in a North Yorkshire village.

The body of Angela Rider, 51, was discovered at a house in Cawood, between York and Selby, in March.

Adrian Rodi, of Chestnut Road, Cawood, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday. Mr Rodi had been accused of murder.

He is due to be sentenced on 12 November at the same court.

At the time of Ms Rider's death, her family described her as a "beautiful mum" and "wonderful daughter".