A man has died after being hit by a van in North Yorkshire.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was killed in the crash on the B6265 near Marton-cum-Grafton.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at about 04:00 BST.

The force said the road, which runs between Green Hammerton and Boroughbridge, has been closed for investigations and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.