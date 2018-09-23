York & North Yorkshire

Pedestrian killed in van crash at Marton-cum-Grafton

A man has died after being hit by a van in North Yorkshire.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was killed in the crash on the B6265 near Marton-cum-Grafton.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at about 04:00 BST.

The force said the road, which runs between Green Hammerton and Boroughbridge, has been closed for investigations and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

