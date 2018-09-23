Pedestrian killed in van crash at Marton-cum-Grafton
- 23 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after being hit by a van in North Yorkshire.
The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was killed in the crash on the B6265 near Marton-cum-Grafton.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at about 04:00 BST.
The force said the road, which runs between Green Hammerton and Boroughbridge, has been closed for investigations and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.