The plant at Eggborough began producing energy in 1970

A gas-fired power plant is to replace a coal-fired plant which closed in March with the loss of 170 jobs.

Eggborough Power Ltd said the plant at Eggborough, near Selby, North Yorkshire, was no longer financially viable.

It has now been granted development consent by the government for a new gas-fired power station at the site.

Construction could commence in 2019 and create 70 permanent jobs when the plant becomes operational, the company said.

The coal-fired plant opened in 1970, but Eggborough Power Ltd said in February it was no longer economically viable and ceased production of energy in March.

The new plant will be able to produce up to 2,500 megawatts of electricity, it added.

The plant had been under threat of closure for several years due to its age and government policy on phasing out coal-fired generation by 2025.

James Crankshaw, from the company, said they were pleased consent had been granted as it meant the site would continue to play a role in producing energy.