Woman charged with Dianne Elaine Williamson's murder
- 5 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in North Yorkshire.
Dianne Elaine Williamson, 70, was pronounced dead at an address in Gristhorpe, near Filey on Sunday.
Her 65-year-old partner has been charged with murder and is due before York Magistrates' Court later.
Ms Williamson's family said they were "heartbroken". Police inquiries are continuing and detectives have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.