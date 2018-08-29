Image copyright Tristan Burns Image caption Coastguards said it was not clear why the car was left on the beach at North Bay

A car parked on a beach on the North Yorkshire coast had to be recovered from the sea after the tide came in.

The coastguard was called to a slipway off Cleveland Way in Scarborough at about 05:40 BST on Wednesday, after reports of a submerged vehicle.

The Peugeot was found to be empty, with a recovery firm helping to tether the vehicle to the shore. Workers waited for the tide to go out to remove it.

North Yorkshire Police said it was towed from the beach at 09:00.

Scarborough Coastguard Rescue Team said it was later stood down "as no-one was believed to be in danger".

A spokesperson added that visitors to the bay did not always realise how far the tide reaches up the beach and reminded people to call 999 if they spot someone in danger.

Image copyright Andi Blake Image caption A rescue team was called to the beach early on Wednesday morning