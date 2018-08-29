Image copyright Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park Image caption The wallaby "seems to be hanging around for the time being", animal manager Chris Holaw said

A wallaby that escaped from an animal park just hours after its arrival remains on the run, but has been spotted nearby.

The 2ft (60cm) marsupial fled soon after arriving at Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park, in North Yorkshire.

Chris Holaw, from the park, said the wallaby had been seen about 300ft (100m) outside the park but has evaded recapture.

Staff are using a "softly-softly approach" to tempt it back, he added.

Carrots and apples were being used to try to entice the wallaby back to the park, while staff were "trying not to spook him too much in the process of trying to recapture him", animal manager Mr Holaw said.

The animal was one of two male Bennett's wallabies that arrived at the park earlier this month.

Image copyright Filey Animal Park Image caption A second wallaby is settling into the park

Mr Holaw said he had been within 3ft (10m) of the escapee but the wallaby was "fairly quick".

The animal is a brownish-grey colour and poses no threat to the public. The second wallaby remains in the park.

The enclosure was thought to be "wallaby-proof" with a high fence, but the animal caught staff on the hop and bolted within hours of arriving on August 20.

More stories from Yorkshire

It is still not clear how he got out, but "he seems to be hanging around for the time being", Mr Holaw said.

The use of a tranquilizing dart was being considered but a wallaby would not "go down instantly" and could be hurt if he bolted away after being darted.

The local area provides grass, brambles and food in bushes and hedges for the animal to eat, he added.