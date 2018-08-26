Image copyright Christine Matthews /Geograph Image caption The race started in the town's Market Place

Dozens of runners have taken part in a food-themed race around a North Yorkshire town.

The race in Malton is based on a similar event which takes place in the Medoc wine region of south-west France.

Competitors paused at stands around the 10k course to eat and drink locally made produce.

Organiser Tom Naylor-Leyland, who took place in the event dressed as a hot dog, said the race was to celebrate the area's culinary heritage.

"We're known for our food and drinks producers," he said.

"We're known for our fantastic and beautiful countryside and we're going to combine all of that in an amazing 10k race."

Racers began the event with a glass of wine in the town's Market Place. Other food stops in the route included Yorkshire Curd tarts, macaroons, pan fried grouse, and locally produced gin.

Competitors crossed the finish line with a glass of craft beer in their hand.

Organisers said they hoped the race would become an annual event.