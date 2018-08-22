Image copyright Yorkshire Dales National Park Image caption The Planning Inspectorate said the building was obtrusive to the area

A mock medieval castle built by a tourist attraction in the Yorkshire Dales is "harmful" and "obtrusive" government planners have said.

The 32ft (10m) structure at the Forbidden Corner, near Leyburn, was built without planning consent.

The Planning Inspectorate rejected an appeal against the Dales authority's demolition notice but gave both sides nine months to come to a compromise.

The Forbidden Corner said it was "saddened" by the decision.

Read more about this and other stories from across Yorkshire

A retrospective application for the ornamental building had been submitted in June 2017 but was withdrawn at the end of July when officers recommended refusal.

In a decision letter the inspector agreed with the authority's concerns about the impact on the historical landscape of lower Coverdale of a three-storey high mock medieval castle.

The inspector said the building was "obtrusive" and "has a harmful and disruptive effect on the understanding and enjoyment of the landscape".

The pretend castle, completed in March, was built without planning permission.

Image copyright Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority Image caption The owners of the Forbidden Corner and the Dales authority have nine months to try and agree on a comprise, the Planning Inspectorate said

During its construction, the enforcement notice required the building be demolished or reduced in height.

The inspector dismissed attempts to cover up the building with fake ivy and screen it with planting saying the building was harmful to the "character, appearance and natural beauty of this part of Coverdale".

John Reeves, manager of the Forbidden Corner said: "We're disappointed and saddened by the decision - there may be some sort of way of compromise with national park."

In his report the inspector Anthony Wharton says: " I consider it appropriate to increase the compliance period to nine months.

"This will give the parties sufficient time in my view to consider whether there can be an acceptable alternative to what has been built."