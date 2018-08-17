Image copyright Sgt Paul Cording/@OscarRomeo1268 Image caption The driver of the decommissioned ambulance, Shane Hughes, is next due to appear in court 14 September

The driver of a decommissioned ambulance that crashed into a railway barrier has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and other charges.

Shane Hughes, from Halifax, appeared at Skipton Magistrates' Court. He denied a number of offences. Two charges were withdrawn.

The ambulance hit a barrier near Kildwick, North Yorkshire, in July.

Mr Hughes was given unconditional bail and is to appear at Bradford Crown Court on 14 September.

More stories from Yorkshire

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and endangering the safety of persons on the railway.

But he denied failing to provide a specimen for analysis, trespass and possession with intent to supply.

Charges of failure to stop for police and obstructing a railway were withdrawn.