Image copyright PA Image caption Katie Livings, who has Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), says she intends to start university this year

An A-level student with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) has won a place at university after being allowed to sit her exams at home.

Katie Livings, 18, from Clifton, York, achieved As in history and French, an A* in Extended Project Qualification and a B in English.

She can go on to study a law and French law course at the University of Kent.

The Mount School student said: "I was not expecting those grades so I am really happy.

"I missed a lot of school but they were so good and really supportive."

Thanking the staff at the school, Miss Livings said: "They let me take my exams at home and very kindly some teachers came to invigilate.

"I wouldn't have been able to do it without them and their support."

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME).

The teenager said she wrote about her illness, which she has had for the past five years, in her Extended Project Qualification course.

She said she intended to start at university this year after her condition had improved over the summer.