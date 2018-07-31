Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to The Alphabet Zoo shortly after 15:00 BST on Tuesday

A children's play centre in Bradford has been closed after what was described as a "major incident".

West Yorkshire Police said the incident at The Alphabet Zoo play centre, on Cemetery Road, involved "one single male" and there were "no suspects outstanding".

The play centre posted on Facebook that a police cordon had been placed inside the building on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers have not confirmed whether anyone was injured.

A force spokesman would also not confirm reports that a man barged into the centre and "caused mayhem" before jumping from a balcony.

On its Facebook page, the centre's owners said: "Due to major incident, The Alphabet Zoo is currently closed, but we will reopen as soon as we can.

"It is following an incident inside the play centre which meant we needed to close.

"Police cordon has been placed inside the alphabet zoo and are investigating.

"We understand that this is our one of the busiest month as schools are out, with long queues a regular sight, especially around afternoon & evening season, we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate your understanding."

The Alphabet Zoo is a play area for under-12s including a ball pool, go-karts, a football hall and an area for babies and toddlers.