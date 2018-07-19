Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Radio station Minster FM, where Pallett hosts the breakfast show, wished her a speedy recovery

Former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett was airlifted to hospital after being hurt in an off-road crash.

The soap actress-turned radio presenter was stock car racing with co-host Ben Fry at Hunmanby Raceway in North Yorkshire.

She sprained both wrists, suffered severe bruising and underwent a CT scan after blacking out, the Sun reported.

Minster FM, where Pallett hosts the breakfast show, wished her a speedy recovery.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called just after midday to a crash at the off-road driving circuit near Scarborough.

A patient was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, it added.

Pallett is best known for starring as Jo Sugden in Emmerdale from 2005 until 2008.

Since departing the ITV soap, she appeared on Dancing On Ice, and has acted in programmes including Waterloo Road and Casualty.

