Image copyright Google Image caption The village of Cayton, said to one of the borough's wealthiest areas, is four miles away from the development

A developer working on a new housing estate near Scarborough has been criticised for naming it after one of the borough's wealthiest areas.

The Linden Homes development in Eastfield has been named after the village of Cayton, four miles away.

Councillors have accused the developers of wanting to "disassociate themselves" with the estate's actual location.

Linden said it had given careful consideration to what the site was called.

Members of Scarborough Council's cabinet said they were "baffled" as to why the Eastfield development was called Cayton Reach, according to the Local Democracy Reporter Service.

Local councillor Tony Randerson told a meeting on Wednesday that members of the town council were "furious".

'Absolute disgrace'

"It is one community but they want to disassociate themselves with the name Eastfield," he said.

"Anything but Eastfield the developers will call it.

"It's an absolute disgrace."

Communities portfolio holder Councillor Sandra Turner also expressed her confusion at the name.

"This development is supposed to be regenerating Eastfield not discriminating and putting a dividing line between them."

In response, a spokesman for Linden Homes said: "Careful consideration is given to the naming of all of our developments, taking into account the local area and points of interest.

"With Cayton and Cayton Bay just a few short miles [away], using the name seemed an obvious choice when it came to naming the development."