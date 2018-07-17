Image copyright Sgt Paul Cording/@OscarRomeo1268 Image caption The driver of the decommissioned ambulance is due to appear in court on 17 August

The driver of a decommissioned ambulance which crashed into a level crossing during a police chase has been charged with dangerous driving.

The vehicle hit a barrier near Kildwick, North Yorkshire, after being pursued from the scene of a fatal collision on the A65 near Clapham.

It was not involved in the first crash but was thought to have been travelling in convoy with a vehicle that was.

Joseph Keane, 28, from Billinge, near Wigan, died in the crash on the A65.

More stories from across Yorkshire

The driver of the ex-ambulance, a 41-year-old man from Halifax, has also been charged with driving while disqualified, failing to stop for the police, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, obstructing a railway and driving without insurance, following the incident on 13 July.

He is due to appear before Skipton Magistrates' Court on 17 August.

North Yorkshire Police said Mr Keane was a passenger in a Peugeot car which collided with a flatbed truck that had been converted into a campervan.

The Peugeot driver, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to hospital but later discharged. The driver of the campervan conversion has been released under investigation.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Joseph Keane was the passenger in a car which collided with a truck that had been converted in to a campervan

Mr Keane's family said it was "not possible to describe how much Joe was loved".

In a statement, they said: "He was such a kind, considerate loving person and we have been privileged to have had him in our lives for 28 years.

"He was such a special, beautiful person, we have been enriched by his presence and the pain of his loss means our lives will never be the same again."