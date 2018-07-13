Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Police distributed an artist's impression of the woman in 2005 but said it may no longer accurately reflect what she looked like

A social media appeal has been launched to try to identify the body of a woman found at a Yorkshire Dales beauty spot nearly 14 years ago.

The woman, aged between 25 and 35, was discovered by walkers in a stream near Pen-y-ghent in September 2004.

She has never been identified but it is believed she came from South East Asia.

North Yorkshire Police has made a new Facebook appeal in Thai, Filipino and English and is asking for the messages to be shared in the UK and abroad.

Yorkshire breaking news: Labour MP quits party; Yorkshire steelworkers join Trump protests

A post-mortem examination could not establish the cause of the woman's death but suggested she died between 31 August and 13 September 2004.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Police have set up a community group on Facebook and are urging people with links to South East Asia to join

She was aged between 25 and 35 and was 4ft 11ins (1.5m) tall.

Police believe she had lived in the UK for at least two years before her death, probably in Lancashire, Cumbria or the West Dales.

They said she "could have originally been from countries including the Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia".

Image copyright N Chadwick / Geograph Image caption The woman's body was found in a stream near Pen-y-ghent in September 2004

Police have set up a community group on Facebook and are urging people with links to South East Asia to join.

Adam Harland, from North Yorkshire Police's Cold Case Review Unit, said: "It has been 14 years since this woman's body was found in the Yorkshire Dales, and despite extensive inquiries in this country and abroad she has not been identified.

"It's possible that she was last in contact with others in 2004, and people in the UK may well have been told that she had 'gone back home' around that time."