Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found dead at a property on Fourth Avenue in York

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a property in York.

The 25-year-old victim was discovered at an address on Fourth Avenue at about 13:00 BST on Monday after concerns were raised for her welfare, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. Detectives said they were not yet in a position to release the woman's identity.

A 35-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was found by officers in his vehicle in Melrosegate four hours later.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.