Sherburn High School closed after large fire in gym
A secondary school has been closed after a large fire overnight.
Dozens of firefighters were called out to Sherburn High School, in Sherburn, North Yorkshire, just before midnight on Monday.
The school said the gymnasium and changing block had been damaged but it was not thought there was anyone in the building at the time.
The blaze has been scaled down but two crews remain on the scene, North Yorkshire Fire Service said.
An investigation is under way to establish how it started.
Yorkshire breaking new: Week-long bin strike under way; Tramlines Festival director dies at 36
At its height, firefighters from six stations across North and West Yorkshire tackled the blaze.
Rosemary Macklam, 24, a former student, said: "You could see the flames from about a mile away.
"It looked like the swimming pool and changing rooms were the worst hit."