The collision took place o the A19 near South Kilvington in North Yorkshire

A cyclist taking part in a race was left with "life-threatening" injuries when he was involved in a crash with a stretch limousine.

The 64-year-old man from Leeds was taking part in a time trial on the A19 near South Kilvington, North Yorkshire, on Saturday afternoon.

He was taken by air ambulance to hospital, North Yorkshire Police said.

The limo driver, a 27-year-old man from Middlesbrough, "is assisting police with their inquiries".

There were no passengers in the limousine at the time.

Sgt Julian Pearson said: "Along with the man who was involved in the collision, we are aware that there were a number of other competitive cyclists riding on the A19 as part of an organised time trial.

"We are appealing to the riders and passing motorists to check their dash-cams for any footage that could assist the investigation."