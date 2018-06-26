Image copyright @NPTYorkcity Image caption Officers smashed the window of a car to reach the two dogs

Two dogs were rescued by police from a "blazing hot" car where they had been left for nearly two hours.

Officers decided to smash the car window in order to free the animals.

York City Centre Policing team said on Twitter the car was so hot inside the officers were "struggling to breathe", adding: "There is no excuse for this, I am utterly appalled".

The force said the matter had been referred to the RSPCA and the owners of the car will be prosecuted.

Yorkshire breaking news: Tree protesters receive injunction warnings; Future of motorbike racing under 'threat'

Image copyright @NPTYorkcity Image caption The RSPCA has said it intends to prosecute the owners of the vehicle

Skip Twitter post by @NPTYorkcity #PC1810 and PCSO 3680 have just rescued two dogs from a vehicle where the owners had left them for over half an hour in a car in the blazing hot sun. The window was smashed and the owners will be prosecuted by @RSPCAYORK. There is no excuse for this, I am utterly appalled…1/2 pic.twitter.com/xUMWUbzBVK — NYP York City (@NPTYorkcity) June 25, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @NPTYorkcity 2/2 Officers were in that car for thirty seconds and were struggling to breathe so goodness knows what these poor animals were going through. DO NOT LEAVE YOUR DOG IN A HOT CAR ON A SUNNY DAY! How many warnings do you need? @RSPCAYORK thank you for your prompt attendance. #PC1810 pic.twitter.com/SgXjAIzZEz — NYP York City (@NPTYorkcity) June 25, 2018 Report

Image copyright @NPTYorkcity Image caption York City Centre Policing said the dogs were left in the car for more than an hour-and-a half

According to the RSPCA website, on warm days a car can become "as hot as an oven very quickly".

It says: "When it's 22 degrees, in a car it can reach an unbearable 47 degrees within the hour."

How to treat a dog with heatstroke

Move the animal to a shaded, cool area

Douse the dog with cool, not cold, water

If possible, use wet towels or place them in the breeze of a fan

Allow the dog to drink small amounts of cool water

Continue to douse the dog with cool water until its breathing starts to settle, but never so much that it begins to shiver

Once cool, take the dog to the nearest vet as a matter of urgency

Source: RSPCA