York & North Yorkshire

Man dies after being hit by a car in North Yorkshire

  • 24 June 2018
The Bull pub at Broughton Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the collision happened near to the Bull pub in Broughton

A man has died after being hit by a car in North Yorkshire.

Police said the collision happened on the A59 close to the Bull pub at Broughton at 23:12 BST on Saturday.

The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man from the Keighley area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said the car's driver, a 31-year-old man from Barnoldswick, was "left shaken but unhurt" and one passenger in the car received minor injuries.

The road remained closed until Sunday morning.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites