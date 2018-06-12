Image copyright Google Image caption Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the "visibly distraught"

A 14-year-old girl has been raped in a disabled toilet of a supermarket in York.

Police said the teenager was attacked at the Tesco Extra at Clifton Moor in York on a Saturday in March.

PC Simon Kingdon appealed for witnesses who saw "a visibly distraught white teenage girl in company with an older white teenage boy".

Police also want to trace an elderly couple the girl said she spoke to at the shop.

PC Kingdon said: "We appreciate that the information we have is vague but we are hopeful that this will have stuck in someone's memory."

West Yorkshire Police said the offence is being dealt with "as part of a wider investigation", but would not give further details.

The girl did not report the crime at the time, it added.