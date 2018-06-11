Image copyright Bob Hoskins/North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Image caption Crews dismantled the roof of one building

A fire at a terrace of bungalows in North Yorkshire has badly damaged the roofs of the building.

Thirty fire fighters were sent to the blaze at Seamer, near Scarborough, at lunchtime

Crews at the scene have had to dismantle the roof of at least one of the buildings.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue tweeted that six crews were dealing with the fire but there were no casualties reported from the scene.

Crews from Cleveland Fire & Rescue were called in to help.