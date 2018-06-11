Image copyright Arup/ City of York Council Image caption Old buildings and a road bridge will be demolished as part of the plans

Hidden parts of York's city walls could be revealed as part of major plans to redevelop the entrance to York railway station.

The proposals would see some buildings and a road bridge demolished and new taxi ranks and expanded car parks.

A new pedestrianised square would be constructed outside the main entrance and separate cycle lanes and bus bays introduced.

City of York Council has started a public consultation over the scheme.

More on this and other North Yorkshire stories

Image copyright Arup/ City of York Council Image caption A new pedestrianised square will be built outside the main entrance

The area around York Railway Institute social club would improved, although the institute stands to lose its band practice room.

Conservative councillor Peter Dew said it was a chance to improve the "far from ideal" situation at present, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

"Travelling to and from the station is a far from ideal experience, whichever mode of transport you use," he said

"We now have a fantastic opportunity to make it much easier to use, especially with the station set for a three-fold increase in passenger numbers over the next 30 years."

Image copyright Arup/ City of York Council Image caption New parking and taxi bays will be built as part of the redevelopment

It builds on what people have said previous consultations, he added, and would link up with plans for York Central, and the improved pedestrian and cycle route over Scarborough Bridge.

The plans are on display at York Station for the next four weeks.