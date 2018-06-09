Image copyright Getty/Ian Forsyth Image caption The parade started near York Minster

Thousands of people are taking part in York Pride events across the North Yorkshire city.

The large parade started from York Minster about 13:00 BST winding its way to the Knavesmire racecourse.

The annual celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community is organised by a charity and run by volunteers.

Conservative party members have said they are boycotting the event after receiving verbal abuse last year.

In response, York Pride said they welcomed the party and all local political organisations but people should have a right to free speech.

Image copyright Getty/Ian Forsyth Image caption The event could be the biggest held yet, organisers say

Image copyright Getty/Ian Forsyth

Image caption Face-paint and rainbows were much in evidence among the crowd

Greg Stephenson, chair of York Pride, said: "It is lovely to see York filled with rainbow flags.

"It's a great atmosphere. It's certainly bigger than last year, we have no figures yet but it could be the biggest ever."

The racecourse, about 1.5 miles (2.4km) south of the city centre start, was full of visitors enjoying the stall, stands and stages.

Performers due to appear at the event included Cleopatra the Cheeky Girls and drag stars.