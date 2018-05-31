Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Police said Barry Dodd's family had been informed

A pilot who died in a helicopter crash in North Yorkshire is believed to be the county's Lord Lieutenant, police said.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, police said Barry Dodd CBE was thought to be the victim.

The aircraft came down and caught fire in a field on Wednesday afternoon near the town of Boroughbridge.

A police spokesperson said Mr Dodd's family had been informed and were being supported by officers.

Image caption Emergency services were called to the field near Boroughbridge at 13:23 BST on Wednesday

North Yorkshire Police said officers remained at the scene with Civil Aviation Authority and Air Accidents Investigation Branch officials as investigations continued.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

On the website of the North Yorkshire Lieutenancy, it states Mr Dodd took up the role as Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire in September 2014.

He is described as a "successful entrepreneur and wealth creator especially interested in creating employment in rural areas".

The site says that among his many achievements is the "creation of a multinational Global Services and Manufacturing Group", which has four manufacturing plants in the UK.

The profile adds he was also serving as chair and pro-chancellor at the University of Hull, and chair of the joint Hull York Medical School.

In 2014, he was awarded a CBE for his services to the UK economy.