Image copyright Lunchbox Theatrical Production Image caption An artists impression of how the pop-up theatre in York will look

Construction work has begun on a pop-up Shakespearean theatre in York.

The 13-sided Shakespeare's Rose Theatre is being built in the car park of York Castle opposite the 13th Century Clifford's Tower.

The design is inspired by the London Rose Playhouse which was built in 1587, 12 years before the Globe Theatre.

James Cundall, whose Lunchbox Theatrical Productions company is behind the project, said "It's very exciting to see it coming together".

Image caption The theatre will boast 600 seats and standing room for a further 350 spectators

When finished the theatre will have have seating for 600 people on balconies around an open air courtyard and standing space for a further 350 spectators.

A company of actors will perform four plays - Richard III, Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Night's Dream - over a ten-week period starting on 25 June.