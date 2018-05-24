Image caption About 25 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze

A lorry driver who managed to avoid a stationary car transporter which was later involved in a fatal crash on the A1 is being sought by police.

A broken-down car transporter and a refrigerated lorry crashed on the northbound carriageway near Baldersby, North Yorkshire, on Tuesday.

The lorry driver, a 55-year-old man from Suffolk, died at the scene.

Police said the driver of another lorry went on to the hard shoulder to avoid the transporter just before the crash.

It is believed that lorry was travelling north shortly before the crash and officers say the driver could be a "key witness".

The car transporter broke down in the inside lane and the lorry burst into flames when it hit the stationary vehicle, just after 07:00.

Drivers with dashcam footage from before the crash happened or of the incident itself are asked to contact police.

The road was closed for 12 hours to allow investigators to examine the scene and to allow recovery of the vehicles.

The driver of the car transporter was uninjured.