Image caption Security measures for 2017 include bag checks and armed police patrols

The Great Yorkshire Show has opened in Harrogate, with security measures tightened following the London and Manchester terror attacks.

About 130,000 visitors are expected at the Great Yorkshire Showground over the three days, with armed police patrols and bag checks in place for 2017.

The farming show, which started in 1838, includes livestock judging, sheep shearing, show gardens and a food show.

Organisers said the increased security was about "safety and reassurance".

Image caption The 159th Great Yorkshire Show runs until Thursday

Ahead of the show, a review of security at the site took place and was approved by North Yorkshire Police.

A bag storage facility in the members' pavilion has been removed, with attendees warned bags should not be left unattended anywhere at the show.

Highlights for 2017 include a display by stunt horses used in the BBC drama Poldark and the holding of the Great British Poleclimbing Championships.

Image caption The event, which is expected to attract about 130,000 people, is held at the Great Yorkshire Showground

Nigel Morgan, operations manager at the Great Yorkshire Show, said: "Clearly in light of what's happened in London and Manchester, we want to make sure that the show is as safe as possible for everybody attending.

"There will be a greater police presence both inside and outside the show ground, some will be visible, some won't be. Of those inside, some will be carrying arms."

He continued: "It's not to worry people, it's there to reassure visitors that it's safe at the show and if something happens at least the police are there to respond to it."