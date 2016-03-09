Image copyright City of York Council Image caption The stadium will now cost more than £44m and not open until 2018

A long-delayed stadium will now open a year behind schedule, City of York Council said.

The 8,000-capacity York Community Stadium was originally forecast to cost £37m and open in Spring 2017.

The council said costs had risen by £7m to £44m due to delays and increased construction costs, and it would not be operational until 2018.

York City Football Club said despite the "frustrating" wait there was now "room for optimism".

The council's contribution to the scheme is now more than £14m, compared to an original estimate of £8m, which it planned to borrow.

The authority's executive is to be asked to approve a further £5.4m of borrowing and provide £1m from its venture fund to bridge the gaps at a meeting on 17 March.

The stadium, which will be home to York City Football Club and York City Knights Rugby League Club, was first proposed in 2009.

'Budget overruns'

Chris Steward, the council's Conservative leader, said he remained fully committed to the scheme.

"In 2015 significant budget overruns emerged and officers have worked hard to address these," he said.

"Through these proposals we anticipate the site will be completed by winter 2017, which will provide a wide-range of significant benefits for the city, including for the city's football and rugby league teams."

Plans were finally approved for the site at Jockey Lane, Huntington, in 2015.

Jason McGill, York City chairman, said: "It's in the hand of the executive now and there is room for optimism.

"From a football club's point of view, we will be looking at using the stadium for games at the start of the 2018/19 season and pre-season matches in July to open the stadium."

The development also includes a leisure centre, cinema complex and community facilities.