A 60-year-old woman who died in a car crash in North Yorkshire has been named by police.

Wendy Jean Nelson was driving towards York on the A63, near Selby, when her car collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on 11 May. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into her death is due to be opened and adjourned on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old Selby man, who was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, has been released on bail.