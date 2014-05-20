York & North Yorkshire

Selby car crash victim named as Wendy Jean Nelson

  • 20 May 2014

A 60-year-old woman who died in a car crash in North Yorkshire has been named by police.

Wendy Jean Nelson was driving towards York on the A63, near Selby, when her car collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on 11 May. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into her death is due to be opened and adjourned on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old Selby man, who was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, has been released on bail.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites