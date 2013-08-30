Image caption Pte Michael Ihemere's widow joined a memorial parade held at Catterick Garrison earlier

A British soldier has collapsed and died while on a three-mile training run on moorland in North Yorkshire.

The Ministry of Defence said Pte Michael Ihemere, from Umudod, Nigeria, was pronounced dead on Barden Moor, Leyburn, on Wednesday morning.

The 26 year old was serving with the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment.

Lt Col Mark Ellwood, his commanding officer, said he was a "reliable, talented and popular soldier, respected by all across his company".

Pte Ihemere joined the Army in November 2011.

He was posted to the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment last September and deployed to Afghanistan the following month.

Beacons deaths

Lt Col Ellwood said: "Whilst on operations he was involved in some fierce fighting but always remained calm, did his job well and supported his friends and colleagues with resolute loyalty.

"Pte Ihemere showed early signs that he had the potential to progress in the Army and had a bright future."

The soldier was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said it was investigating on behalf of the coroner but was not treating his death as suspicious.

The soldier's collapse follows the deaths of three reservists in the Brecon Beacons.

The men were on an SAS selection training course when temperatures reached 30C in July.

Conditions in North Yorkshire were much cooler on Wednesday, at about 17C with a slight breeze.

The Mercian Regiment, which is based at Marne Barracks in Catterick, draws most of its soldiers from Cheshire and the Wirral.