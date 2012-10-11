A high-powered laser was aimed at an Army helicopter as it flew over Ripon, according to North Yorkshire Police.

The force said lives were put at risk during the incident which took place at 09:50 BST on Tuesday.

The Lynx helicopter was from the nearby Army Air Corp base at Dishforth.

Police said they believed the laser was shone from the Victoria Grove junction with All Hallow Gate area of the city. A search of the area by officers failed to locate the offenders.

Temporary Ch Insp Sarah Sanderson, of Harrogate Safer Neighbourhood Command, said: "I cannot condemn this act of utter stupidity strongly enough.

"As well as causing the flight crew considerable difficulty and putting their lives at risk, the consequences had the helicopter crashed are unthinkable.

"I urge anyone who can help to identify those responsible for this reckless act to come forward and contact the police or Crimestoppers immediately."