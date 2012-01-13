Cable theft in North Yorkshire worth £17,000 investigated
13 January 2012
A cable theft worth £17,000 is being investigated by police in North Yorkshire.
An electrical substation on Rawfield Lane in Monk Fryston was broken into between 6 and 8 January.
North Yorkshire Police said thieves stole copper cable worth £16,000 and copper earth tape valued at £1,000.
PC Tony Wadsworth said: "I would like to speak to anyone who can help to identify the thieves and ask that they contact the police."