Cable theft in North Yorkshire worth £17,000 investigated

  • 13 January 2012

A cable theft worth £17,000 is being investigated by police in North Yorkshire.

An electrical substation on Rawfield Lane in Monk Fryston was broken into between 6 and 8 January.

North Yorkshire Police said thieves stole copper cable worth £16,000 and copper earth tape valued at £1,000.

PC Tony Wadsworth said: "I would like to speak to anyone who can help to identify the thieves and ask that they contact the police."

