A man has been given a four-month suspended prison sentence after he was caught drink-driving while out with ex-England footballer Paul Gascoigne.

Michael Harvey, 41, who has a previous conviction for the same offence, was more than twice the limit when he was stopped in Northallerton.

Harvey, of Wood Street, Gateshead, and Gascoigne had earlier been fly-fishing and arrived in Leeming Bar to stay.

A drinking and driving charge against Gascoigne was previously dropped.

Northallerton Magistrates' Court was told last month how the pair had been drinking and playing pool in several pubs last February when they walked to a nearby takeaway.

Harvey told magistrates he accepted an offer by an unknown man to drive the Ford Transit on his behalf from a car park to the takeaway to pick up Gascoigne and their food.

But the "mystery man" was dismissed as a fabrication and his account described as an "absolute pack of lies".

He was found guilty of drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance after a trial last month.

Magistrates were told Harvey had 259 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. The legal alcohol limit is 107 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of urine.

Harvey was also ordered to to do 200 hours' unpaid work and to complete 14 sessions of a drink-impaired driver programme.

Additionally, he was banned from driving for three years and told to pay £600 costs.

Gascoigne, 43, had faced a drinking and driving charge over the incident but the case against him was dropped on 10 February.