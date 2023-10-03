Swindon car meet 'could have ended very badly', say police
Police are appealing for witnesses after four people were hurt at a car meet.
Officers were called to Hawksworth industrial estate in Swindon at around 19:30 BST on Saturday, where 500 people and 100 cars had gathered.
At around 23:00 BST two cars were drifting around a group of people when one lost control.
It hit a parked car which then knocked people behind it, leaving one woman needing treatment for minor injuries.
PC Craig Beales, of the roads policing unit, said: "This was a serious incident which could have ended very badly.
"If the woman injured had been standing in front of the parked car her injuries could have been life-changing, if not life-threatening."
Police say they believe four cars were involved, with one leaving the scene.
They have asked anyone who saw what happened or anyone with footage to get in touch.
"Wiltshire Police's Road Policing Unit are investigating what happened that night at the car meet and we're watching any footage we receive to try to identify any offences that took place," PC Beales added.
One man has been charged with dangerous driving and several other offences in relation to the car meet.
