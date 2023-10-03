Flood-hit GLL Link Centre ice rink not expected to reopen this year
An ice rink in a leisure centre damaged by flash flooding is not expected to reopen this year.
The GLL Link Centre in Swindon was shut in mid-September and is still without power.
GLL say the leisure centre is in "far worse condition than originally thought".
While they hope to reopen their gym, soft play and trampoline park in November, the swimming pool and ice rink will take longer.
"We are working as hard as we can to reopen the Link Centre as soon as possible," a spokesperson said.
They explained water damage had impacted plant and machinery and the site would be decontaminated and made safe in coming weeks, so a power supply could be restored.
They said they hoped to reopen the swimming pool by the end of the year, and would look to share a date for this as soon as possible.
However, a spokesperson said the "complex" reopening of the ice rink would take longer.
"We recognise the huge impact this closure is having on the local community and sports clubs that use the centre," they added.
During the closure, leisure centre members are being given the option of using alternative GLL-operated leisure facilities within Swindon and neighbouring areas.
