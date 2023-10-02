Swindon car meet: Man charged with dangerous driving
- Published
A man has been charged with dangerous driving and several other offences following a car meet.
Police officers were called to Hawksworth industrial estate in Swindon at around 19:30 BST on Saturday where 500 people and 100 cars had gathered.
The 27-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving, stealing a vehicle, going equipped to steal and driving without insurance or a licence.
He is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on 18 October.
The charges are not connected to an incident involving a pedestrian who was injured when hit by a vehicle at the meet, police said.
Wiltshire Police said it would work with partner agencies in order to reduce future car meets.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk