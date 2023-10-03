Swindon grassroots football team celebrating 50th anniversary
A grassroots football team is celebrating 50 years of supporting primary school aged footballers in Swindon.
The team, was set up in the town in 1973, to help develop talented 5-11 year-old footballers in the area.
Some 50 years on, seven of the current boys are signed with Swindon Academy and one with Southampton's Academy.
Steve Beale, 56, has managed Swindon's primary schools' football team for 25 years.
He said: "It's just great seeing the young children develop and become more self-confident."
"It's not a job for me, it's a joy to watch the kids grow into brilliant footballers."
The team select a small squad every year to develop with more than 100 players attending this summers trials.Since the clubs formation in 1973, the football team has supported more than 900 players in Swindon with the team training every Thursday afternoon at New College, Swindon.
Steve said: "Since I took over running our team, places like Bristol and Cheltenham have seen their schools' football teams fold due to a lack of financial support.
"We do not receive any money from the local council or the Football Association. The cost of hiring pitches, referees and buying kit mostly comes from our own fundraising events and sponsorship from local businesses."
For the first time, the team have two girls as part of their squad.
Holly, who is aged 10, said: "I was really excited to come and play with the boys here. It's a big achievement to be one of the girls selected."
Claire Davies, the parent of one of the goalkeepers, said: "Steve the coach is such a legend.
"He's a one man band and does everything to support the kids."
