Incidents targeting women in Swindon 'concerning', police say
Police warned of two "concerning" incidents, involving lone women being targeted in the early morning.
Two women reported incidents in the Ferndale Road area of Swindon, Wiltshire Police said.
The first incident happened on Wednesday when four people jumped out of bushes wearing balaclavas as woman walked down Southbrook Street.
The second incident happened on an alleyway off Ferndale Road leading to the playpark.
A woman in her 20s was assaulted and robbed of her bag and phone around 05:15 BST on Saturday.
Detective Inspector Eirin Martin said: "These are really concerning incidents where lone women are being targeted in the early hours of the morning.
"A cordon has been put in place on the access road to Ferndale Road Playground while we investigate what has happened and people will see more police an increased police presence in the area.
"I would urge everyone to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious to us no matter how minor as it may help us to find out who is carrying out these offences.
"Please look at your doorbell videos and CCTV from those times and dates and get in touch as soon as possible if you have any information that could help with our enquiries."
