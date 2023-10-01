Person seriously hurt by vehicle at Swindon car meet
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle during a car meet.
About 500 people and 100 cars were at Hawksworth Industrial estate in Swindon on Saturday at 19:30 BST.
Police said they were met by a hostile response with an unknown substance sprayed onto officers and their car tyres damaged.
Video footage is being reviewed of the incident and any offenders identified will be dealt with, they added.
Wiltshire Police said it would work with partner agencies in order to reduce future car meets.
